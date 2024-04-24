Compared to Estimates, Universal Health Services (UHS) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Universal Health Services (UHS) reported $3.84 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 10.9%. EPS of $3.70 for the same period compares to $2.34 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.97% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.77 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.14, the EPS surprise was +17.83%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Universal Health Services performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net Revenues- Behavioral health services : $1.66 billion compared to the $1.60 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.1% year over year.

: $1.66 billion compared to the $1.60 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.1% year over year. Net Revenues- Acute care hospital services : $2.19 billion compared to the $2.14 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.7% year over year.

: $2.19 billion compared to the $2.14 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.7% year over year. Operating Income- Behavioral Health Care Services : $319.83 million versus $279.17 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $319.83 million versus $279.17 million estimated by two analysts on average. Operating Income- Acute Care Hospital Services: $207.40 million compared to the $164.18 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Shares of Universal Health Services have returned -7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

