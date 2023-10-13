Compared to Estimates, UnitedHealth (UNH) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

UnitedHealth Group (UNH) reported $92.36 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 14.2%. EPS of $6.56 for the same period compares to $5.79 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $91.43 billion, representing a surprise of +1.02%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +3.63%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $6.33.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how UnitedHealth performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Operating Statistics - Medical Care Ratio : 82.3% versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 82.8%.

: 82.3% versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 82.8%. Customers - UnitedHealthcare - Total Community and Senior : 20,055 thousand versus 20,312.94 thousand estimated by four analysts on average.

: 20,055 thousand versus 20,312.94 thousand estimated by four analysts on average. Customers - UnitedHealthcare - Community and Senior - Medicare Advantage : 7,645 thousand versus the four-analyst average estimate of 7,746.45 thousand.

: 7,645 thousand versus the four-analyst average estimate of 7,746.45 thousand. Customers - UnitedHealthcare - Community and Senior - Medicaid : 8,065 thousand versus the four-analyst average estimate of 8,265.41 thousand.

: 8,065 thousand versus the four-analyst average estimate of 8,265.41 thousand. Revenues- Investment and other income : $997 million compared to the $830.76 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +94.4% year over year.

: $997 million compared to the $830.76 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +94.4% year over year. Revenues- Products : $10.35 billion versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $10.66 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.7%.

: $10.35 billion versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $10.66 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.7%. Revenues- Services : $8.67 billion compared to the $8.71 billion average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +29.4% year over year.

: $8.67 billion compared to the $8.71 billion average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +29.4% year over year. Revenues- Premiums : $72.34 billion versus $71.36 billion estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.2% change.

: $72.34 billion versus $71.36 billion estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.2% change. Revenues- Optum Insight : $4.98 billion versus $4.85 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +34.8% change.

: $4.98 billion versus $4.85 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +34.8% change. Revenues- Optum Rx : $28.86 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $27.73 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.5%.

: $28.86 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $27.73 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.5%. Revenues- Optum Health : $23.86 billion compared to the $24.20 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +29.3% year over year.

: $23.86 billion compared to the $24.20 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +29.3% year over year. Revenues- UnitedHealthcare: $69.85 billion compared to the $68.73 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.7% year over year.

Shares of UnitedHealth have returned +8.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

