Compared to Estimates, United Community Banks (UCBI) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

United Community Banks (UCBI) reported $238.74 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 1.2%. EPS of $0.52 for the same period compares to $0.58 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $231.23 million, representing a surprise of +3.25%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.50.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how United Community Banks performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net Interest Margin : 3.2% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 3.2%.

: 3.2% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 3.2%. Efficiency Ratio - Operating : 59.2% compared to the 59.3% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 59.2% compared to the 59.3% average estimate based on three analysts. Net charge-offs to average loans : 0.3% compared to the 0.3% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 0.3% compared to the 0.3% average estimate based on three analysts. Average balance - Total interest-earning assets : $25.17 billion versus $25.52 billion estimated by three analysts on average.

: $25.17 billion versus $25.52 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Total nonperforming assets : $107.23 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $97.77 million.

: $107.23 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $97.77 million. Total nonperforming loans : $104.97 million compared to the $96.34 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $104.97 million compared to the $96.34 million average estimate based on two analysts. Net interest revenue : $199.15 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $201.56 million.

: $199.15 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $201.56 million. Total noninterest income : $39.59 million compared to the $29.62 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $39.59 million compared to the $29.62 million average estimate based on four analysts. Net interest revenue (FTE): $200.21 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $202.41 million.

Shares of United Community Banks have returned +5.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Highest Returns for Any Asset Class

It’s not even close. Despite ups and downs, Bitcoin has been more profitable for investors than any other decentralized, borderless form of money.

No guarantees for the future, but in the past three presidential election years, Bitcoin’s returns were as follows: 2012 +272.4%, 2016 +161.1%, and 2020 +302.8%. Zacks predicts another significant surge in months to come.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

United Community Banks, Inc. (UCBI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.