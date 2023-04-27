Compared to Estimates, U.S. Steel (X) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

United States Steel (X) reported $4.47 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 14.6%. EPS of $0.77 for the same period compares to $3.05 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +9.86% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.07 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.61, the EPS surprise was +26.23%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how U.S. Steel performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Steel Shipments in Tons - Tubular : 131 Mmt versus 133.86 Mmt estimated by five analysts on average.

: 131 Mmt versus 133.86 Mmt estimated by five analysts on average. Average Steel Price per Ton - USSE : $909 versus $835.94 estimated by five analysts on average.

: $909 versus $835.94 estimated by five analysts on average. Average Steel Price per Ton - Flat-rolled : $1,012 compared to the $975.27 average estimate based on five analysts.

: $1,012 compared to the $975.27 average estimate based on five analysts. Steel Shipments in Tons - Mini Mill : 659 Mmt compared to the 671.38 Mmt average estimate based on five analysts.

: 659 Mmt compared to the 671.38 Mmt average estimate based on five analysts. Steel Shipments in Tons - Flat Rolled : 2278 Mmt versus 2005.74 Mmt estimated by five analysts on average.

: 2278 Mmt versus 2005.74 Mmt estimated by five analysts on average. Steel Shipments in Tons - U.S. Steel Europe : 883 Mmt versus 890.11 Mmt estimated by five analysts on average.

: 883 Mmt versus 890.11 Mmt estimated by five analysts on average. Average Steel Price per Ton - Mini Mill : $794 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $715.60.

: $794 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $715.60. Net sales- Mini Mill : $623 million versus $545.95 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -26.5% change.

: $623 million versus $545.95 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -26.5% change. Net sales- Flat-rolled : $2.66 billion versus $2.29 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -11.5% change.

: $2.66 billion versus $2.29 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -11.5% change. Net sales- USSE : $844 million versus $770.50 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -32.8% change.

: $844 million versus $770.50 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -32.8% change. Net sales- Tubular : $506 million compared to the $514.82 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +62.2% year over year.

: $506 million compared to the $514.82 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +62.2% year over year. Net sales- Other Businesses: $4 million versus $5.25 million estimated by four analysts on average.

Shares of U.S. Steel have returned -10.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

