Compared to Estimates, TJX (TJX) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

TJX (TJX) reported $16.41 billion in revenue for the quarter ended January 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 13%. EPS of $1.12 for the same period compares to $0.89 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $16.2 billion, representing a surprise of +1.30%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.12.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how TJX performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Comparable store sales (YoY change) - Total : 5% compared to the 3.8% average estimate based on seven analysts.

: 5% compared to the 3.8% average estimate based on seven analysts. Comparable store sales (YoY change) - HomeGoods : 7% compared to the 5% average estimate based on five analysts.

: 7% compared to the 5% average estimate based on five analysts. Comparable store sales (YoY change) - Marmaxx : 5% versus 4.5% estimated by five analysts on average.

: 5% versus 4.5% estimated by five analysts on average. Consolidated Same Store sales- TJX International (Europe & Australia) : 3% compared to the 2.9% average estimate based on five analysts.

: 3% compared to the 2.9% average estimate based on five analysts. Comparable Store Sales - TJX Canada - YoY change : 6% compared to the 2.8% average estimate based on five analysts.

: 6% compared to the 2.8% average estimate based on five analysts. Number of stores - U.S. - T.J. Maxx : 1,319 compared to the 1,320 average estimate based on four analysts.

: 1,319 compared to the 1,320 average estimate based on four analysts. Number of stores - U.S. - Marshalls : 1,197 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 1,204.

: 1,197 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 1,204. Number of stores - Total : 4,954 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 4,970.

: 4,954 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 4,970. Net Sales- Marmaxx : $10.04 billion versus $9.91 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.7% change.

: $10.04 billion versus $9.91 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.7% change. Net Sales- TJX International : $2.10 billion compared to the $2.05 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.7% year over year.

: $2.10 billion compared to the $2.05 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.7% year over year. Net Sales- TJX Canada : $1.47 billion versus $1.40 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.2% change.

: $1.47 billion versus $1.40 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.2% change. Net Sales- HomeGoods: $2.81 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2.74 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +15.7%.

Shares of TJX have returned +3.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.