Compared to Estimates, TJX (TJX) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

TJX (TJX) reported $12.76 billion in revenue for the quarter ended July 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.7%. EPS of $0.85 for the same period compares to $0.69 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.64% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $12.43 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.76, the EPS surprise was +11.84%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how TJX performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Comparable store sales (YoY change) - Total : 6% versus 2.69% estimated by five analysts on average.

: 6% versus 2.69% estimated by five analysts on average. Number of stores - Total : 4884 versus 4911.2 estimated by five analysts on average.

: 4884 versus 4911.2 estimated by five analysts on average. Consolidated Same Store sales- TJX International (Europe & Australia) : 3% versus 2.6% estimated by five analysts on average.

: 3% versus 2.6% estimated by five analysts on average. Comparable store sales (YoY change) - HomeGoods : 4% compared to the 0.85% average estimate based on five analysts.

: 4% compared to the 0.85% average estimate based on five analysts. Comparable store sales (YoY change) - Marmaxx : 8% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 3.94%.

: 8% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 3.94%. Comparable Store Sales - TJX Canada-YoY change : 1% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 0.4%.

: 1% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 0.4%. Gross Square Feet - Stores-US-T.J.Maxx (EOP) : 35.4 million compared to the 35.79 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: 35.4 million compared to the 35.79 million average estimate based on three analysts. Gross Square Feet - Stores-US-Sierra Trading Post : 1.7 million compared to the 1.83 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: 1.7 million compared to the 1.83 million average estimate based on three analysts. Net Sales- Marmaxx : $7.90 billion compared to the $7.70 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.2% year over year.

: $7.90 billion compared to the $7.70 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.2% year over year. Net Sales- TJX International : $1.62 billion versus $1.54 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.9% change.

: $1.62 billion versus $1.54 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.9% change. Net Sales- TJX Canada : $1.22 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.21 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.1%.

: $1.22 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.21 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.1%. Net Sales- HomeGoods: $2.01 billion compared to the $1.92 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.3% year over year.

Shares of TJX have returned +0.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.