Compared to Estimates, Thor Industries (THO) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Thor Industries (THO) reported $2.5 billion in revenue for the quarter ended October 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 19.5%. EPS of $0.99 for the same period compares to $2.53 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.38% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.51 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.87, the EPS surprise was +13.79%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Thor Industries performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Units - Recreation Vehicles - European : 11,892 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 10,926.

: 11,892 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 10,926. Units - Recreational vehicles - North American Towable : 28,107 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 29,236.

: 28,107 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 29,236. Unit sales - Total : 45,581 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 45,741.

: 45,581 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 45,741. Unit sales - Total recreation vehicles(Total North America) : 33,689 compared to the 34,816 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 33,689 compared to the 34,816 average estimate based on three analysts. Units - Recreational vehicles - North American Motorized : 5,582 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 5,579.

: 5,582 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 5,579. Net Sales- Recreational vehicles- European : $708.20 million compared to the $569.28 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +40.4% year over year.

: $708.20 million compared to the $569.28 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +40.4% year over year. Net Sales- Recreational vehicles- Total North America : $1.66 billion versus $1.79 billion estimated by four analysts on average.

: $1.66 billion versus $1.79 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Net Sales- Recreational vehicles- North American Towable : $945.45 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -28.3%.

: $945.45 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -28.3%. Net Sales- Total Recreational vehicles : $2.36 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.36 billion.

: $2.36 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.36 billion. Net Sales- Recreational vehicles- North American Motorized : $711.16 million versus $791.81 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -36.7% change.

: $711.16 million versus $791.81 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -36.7% change. Net Sales- Intercompany eliminations : -$62.98 million compared to the -$47.12 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -10.3% year over year.

: -$62.98 million compared to the -$47.12 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -10.3% year over year. Net Sales- Other: $198.92 million compared to the $191.51 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -14.5% year over year.

Shares of Thor Industries have returned +9.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

