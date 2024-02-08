Compared to Estimates, Thomson Reuters (TRI) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Thomson Reuters (TRI) reported $1.82 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.8%. EPS of $0.98 for the same period compares to $0.76 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.84 billion, representing a surprise of -1.40%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +6.52%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.92.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Thomson Reuters performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Revenues- Tax & Accounting Professionals : $344 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $363.37 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.5%.

: $344 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $363.37 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.5%. Revenues- Corporates : $402 million versus $405.83 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.1% change.

: $402 million versus $405.83 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.1% change. Revenues- Legal Professionals : $700 million versus $710.66 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.6% change.

: $700 million versus $710.66 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.6% change. Revenues- Global Print : $154 million compared to the $156.65 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.9% year over year.

: $154 million compared to the $156.65 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.9% year over year. Revenues- Reuters News : $220 million compared to the $207.62 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.1% year over year.

: $220 million compared to the $207.62 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.1% year over year. Adjusted EBITDA- Legal Professionals : $298 million compared to the $304.13 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $298 million compared to the $304.13 million average estimate based on three analysts. Adjusted EBITDA- Corporates : $138 million compared to the $146.24 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $138 million compared to the $146.24 million average estimate based on three analysts. Adjusted EBITDA- Corporate costs : -$33 million compared to the -$34.41 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: -$33 million compared to the -$34.41 million average estimate based on three analysts. Adjusted EBITDA- Reuters News : $61 million compared to the $39.87 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $61 million compared to the $39.87 million average estimate based on three analysts. Adjusted EBITDA- Global Print : $55 million compared to the $51.36 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $55 million compared to the $51.36 million average estimate based on three analysts. Adjusted EBITDA- Tax & Accounting Professionals: $188 million versus $180.83 million estimated by three analysts on average.

Shares of Thomson Reuters have returned +3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

