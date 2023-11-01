Compared to Estimates, Thomson Reuters (TRI) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Thomson Reuters (TRI) reported $1.59 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.3%. EPS of $0.82 for the same period compares to $0.59 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.50% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.6 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.68, the EPS surprise was +20.59%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Thomson Reuters performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Revenues- Legal Professionals : $688 million versus $693.66 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.9% change.

: $688 million versus $693.66 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.9% change. Revenues- Tax & Accounting Professionals : $203 million compared to the $203.35 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.8% year over year.

: $203 million compared to the $203.35 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.8% year over year. Revenues- Global Print : $137 million compared to the $141.13 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.2% year over year.

: $137 million compared to the $141.13 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.2% year over year. Revenues- Reuters News : $180 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $179.07 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.3%.

: $180 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $179.07 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.3%. Revenues- Corporates : $391 million compared to the $388.72 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.8% year over year.

: $391 million compared to the $388.72 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.8% year over year. Adjusted EBITDA- Legal Professionals : $338 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $324.68 million.

: $338 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $324.68 million. Adjusted EBITDA- Corporates : $164 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $154.68 million.

: $164 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $154.68 million. Adjusted EBITDA- Corporate costs : -$26 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$29.70 million.

: -$26 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$29.70 million. Adjusted EBITDA- Reuters News : $37 million versus $35.42 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $37 million versus $35.42 million estimated by three analysts on average. Adjusted EBITDA- Global Print : $55 million compared to the $45.81 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $55 million compared to the $45.81 million average estimate based on three analysts. Adjusted EBITDA- Tax & Accounting Professionals: $64 million compared to the $48.96 million average estimate based on three analysts.

Shares of Thomson Reuters have returned -1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

