Compared to Estimates, Thermo Fisher (TMO) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended March 2024, Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) reported revenue of $10.35 billion, down 3.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $5.11, compared to $5.03 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.02% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $10.14 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $4.70, the EPS surprise was +8.72%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Thermo Fisher performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Revenue Growth - Organic : -3% compared to the -4.9% average estimate based on five analysts.

: -3% compared to the -4.9% average estimate based on five analysts. Revenues- Laboratory Products and Biopharma Services : $5.72 billion versus $5.51 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.7% change.

: $5.72 billion versus $5.51 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.7% change. Revenues- Specialty Diagnostics : $1.11 billion compared to the $1.06 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.1% year over year.

: $1.11 billion compared to the $1.06 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.1% year over year. Revenues- Life Sciences Solutions : $2.29 billion versus $2.30 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -12.5% change.

: $2.29 billion versus $2.30 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -12.5% change. Revenues- Eliminations : -$460 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of -$438.39 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.3%.

: -$460 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of -$438.39 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.3%. Revenues- Analytical Instruments : $1.69 billion versus $1.73 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.1% change.

: $1.69 billion versus $1.73 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.1% change. Operating Income- Life Sciences Solutions : $840 million versus $701.30 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $840 million versus $701.30 million estimated by two analysts on average. Operating Income- Laboratory Products and Biopharma Services : $744 million compared to the $832.53 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $744 million compared to the $832.53 million average estimate based on two analysts. Operating Income- Specialty Diagnostics : $294 million compared to the $257.66 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $294 million compared to the $257.66 million average estimate based on two analysts. Operating Income- Analytical Instruments: $400 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $382.81 million.

Shares of Thermo Fisher have returned +1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Highest Returns for Any Asset Class

It’s not even close. Despite ups and downs, Bitcoin has been more profitable for investors than any other decentralized, borderless form of money.

No guarantees for the future, but in the past three presidential election years, Bitcoin’s returns were as follows: 2012 +272.4%, 2016 +161.1%, and 2020 +302.8%. Zacks predicts another significant surge in months to come.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.