Compared to Estimates, The RealReal (REAL) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

The RealReal (REAL) reported $143.37 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 10.2%. EPS of -$0.07 for the same period compares to -$0.29 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $142.8 million, representing a surprise of +0.40%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +36.36%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.11.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how The RealReal performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

GMV (Gross Merchandise Value) : $450.67 million versus $455.22 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $450.67 million versus $455.22 million estimated by three analysts on average. AOV (Average Order Value) : $545 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $515.84.

: $545 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $515.84. Number of Orders : 826 compared to the 920 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 826 compared to the 920 average estimate based on two analysts. NMV (Net Merchandise Value) : $335.25 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $337.38 million.

: $335.25 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $337.38 million. Take Rate : 37.7% versus 37.3% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 37.7% versus 37.3% estimated by two analysts on average. Active Buyers : 922 thousand versus 998 thousand estimated by two analysts on average.

: 922 thousand versus 998 thousand estimated by two analysts on average. Revenue- Direct Revenue: $15.96 million versus $16.31 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -52% change.

Shares of The RealReal have returned -10.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The RealReal, Inc. (REAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.