Compared to Estimates, The Hartford (HIG) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended March 2024, The Hartford (HIG) reported revenue of $4.34 billion, up 10.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.34, compared to $1.68 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.38 billion, representing a surprise of -0.87%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -3.70%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.43.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how The Hartford performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Commercial line - Combined ratio : 90.1% versus 91.5% estimated by six analysts on average.

: 90.1% versus 91.5% estimated by six analysts on average. Commercial line - Expense ratio : 31.5% versus 31.2% estimated by six analysts on average.

: 31.5% versus 31.2% estimated by six analysts on average. Commercial line - Loss and loss adjustment expense ratio : 58.3% compared to the 60.1% average estimate based on six analysts.

: 58.3% compared to the 60.1% average estimate based on six analysts. Commercial Lines - Underlying combined ratio : 88.4% compared to the 87.9% average estimate based on six analysts.

: 88.4% compared to the 87.9% average estimate based on six analysts. Total Property & Casualty- Earned Premium : $3.86 billion versus $3.90 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.2% change.

: $3.86 billion versus $3.90 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.2% change. Revenue- Earned premiums- Group benefits : $1.59 billion versus $1.64 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.7% change.

: $1.59 billion versus $1.64 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.7% change. Earned Premium- Commercial Line : $3.05 billion compared to the $3.10 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.2% year over year.

: $3.05 billion compared to the $3.10 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.2% year over year. Fee income- Commercial Line : $11 million compared to the $10.58 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10% year over year.

: $11 million compared to the $10.58 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10% year over year. Fee income- Personal Lines : $8 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $8.25 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of 0%.

: $8 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $8.25 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of 0%. Revenue- Net investment income- Group benefits : $114 million versus $127.64 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.6% change.

: $114 million versus $127.64 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.6% change. Revenue- Fee income- Group benefits : $54 million versus $54.35 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.9% change.

: $54 million versus $54.35 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.9% change. Earned Premium- Personal Lines: $813 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $807.55 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10%.

Shares of The Hartford have returned -2.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (HIG)

