Compared to Estimates, Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) reported $1.17 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 14.3%. EPS of $1.22 for the same period compares to $1.07 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.03% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.17 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.21, the EPS surprise was +0.83%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Texas Roadhouse performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Comparable restaurant sales growth - Company restaurants : 9.1% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 8.37%.

: 9.1% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 8.37%. Comparable restaurant sales growth - U.S. Franchise-owned restaurants : 9.2% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 6.6%.

: 9.2% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 6.6%. Restaurants at the end - Total : 709 versus the five-analyst average estimate of 711.

: 709 versus the five-analyst average estimate of 711. Average unit volumes - Company restaurants - Texas Roadhouse : $1,946 compared to the $1,948.33 average estimate based on four analysts.

: $1,946 compared to the $1,948.33 average estimate based on four analysts. Restaurants at the end - Franchise - Total : 95 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 94.75.

: 95 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 94.75. Restaurants at the end - Company - Total : 709 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 616.67.

: 709 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 616.67. Average unit volumes - Franchise restaurants : $2,129 compared to the $1,956.76 average estimate based on three analysts.

: $2,129 compared to the $1,956.76 average estimate based on three analysts. Restaurants at the end - Company - Texas Roadhouse : 566 versus 568.33 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 566 versus 568.33 estimated by three analysts on average. Number of restaurants opened - Company : 6 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 5.5.

: 6 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 5.5. Store weeks - Company restaurants : 7960 versus 7991.75 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 7960 versus 7991.75 estimated by two analysts on average. Revenue- Franchise royalties and fees : $6.82 million versus $7.01 million estimated by 10 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.1% change.

: $6.82 million versus $7.01 million estimated by 10 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.1% change. Revenue- Restaurant and other sales: $1.16 billion versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $1.16 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.4%.

Shares of Texas Roadhouse have returned +2.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

Free Report: Top EV Battery Stocks to Buy Now

Just-released report reveals 5 stocks to profit as millions of EV batteries are made. Elon Musk tweeted that lithium prices have gone to "insane levels," and they're likely to keep climbing. As a result, a handful of lithium battery stocks are set to skyrocket. Access this report to discover which battery stocks to buy and which to avoid.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (TXRH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.