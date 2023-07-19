Compared to Estimates, Tesla (TSLA) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Tesla (TSLA) reported $24.93 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 47.2%. EPS of $0.91 for the same period compares to $0.76 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $24.88 billion, representing a surprise of +0.17%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +9.64%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.83.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Tesla performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Total vehicle deliveries : 466140 versus 444569.1 estimated by seven analysts on average.

: 466140 versus 444569.1 estimated by seven analysts on average. Model S/X deliveries : 19225 versus 16647.76 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 19225 versus 16647.76 estimated by three analysts on average. Solar deployed : 66 MW versus 110 MW estimated by two analysts on average.

: 66 MW versus 110 MW estimated by two analysts on average. Storage deployed : 3653 MWh versus the two-analyst average estimate of 3935.2 MWh.

: 3653 MWh versus the two-analyst average estimate of 3935.2 MWh. Model 3/Y deliveries : 446915 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 419987.3.

: 446915 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 419987.3. Revenues- Automotive sales : $20.42 billion versus $21.23 billion estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +39.8% change.

: $20.42 billion versus $21.23 billion estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +39.8% change. Revenues- Services and other : $2.15 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $1.74 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +46.7%.

: $2.15 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $1.74 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +46.7%. Revenues- Energy generation and storage : $1.51 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $1.69 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +74.3%.

: $1.51 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $1.69 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +74.3%. Revenues- Automotive regulatory credits : $282 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $408.72 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -18%.

: $282 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $408.72 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -18%. Revenues- Automotive leasing : $567 million compared to the $592.11 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.6% year over year.

: $567 million compared to the $592.11 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.6% year over year. Total Automotive Revenue : $21.27 billion versus $19.57 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +55.6% change.

: $21.27 billion versus $19.57 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +55.6% change. Gross profit- Total Automotive: $4.09 billion versus $4.21 billion estimated by six analysts on average.

Shares of Tesla have returned +6.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.