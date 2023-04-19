Compared to Estimates, Tesla (TSLA) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended March 2023, Tesla (TSLA) reported revenue of $23.33 billion, up 24.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.85, compared to $1.07 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $23.59 billion, representing a surprise of -1.11%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.41%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.83.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Tesla performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Total vehicle deliveries : 422875 versus the five-analyst average estimate of 412884.2.

: 422875 versus the five-analyst average estimate of 412884.2. Model S/X deliveries : 10695 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 18745.46.

: 10695 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 18745.46. Revenues- Automotive sales : $18.88 billion versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $20.82 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12%.

: $18.88 billion versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $20.82 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12%. Revenues- Energy generation and storage : $1.53 billion compared to the $1.07 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +148.2% year over year.

: $1.53 billion compared to the $1.07 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +148.2% year over year. Revenues- Services and other : $1.84 billion compared to the $1.59 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +43.6% year over year.

: $1.84 billion compared to the $1.59 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +43.6% year over year. Revenues- Automotive leasing : $564 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $582.08 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -15.6%.

: $564 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $582.08 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -15.6%. Revenues- Automotive regulatory credits : $521 million compared to the $434.16 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -23.3% year over year.

: $521 million compared to the $434.16 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -23.3% year over year. Total Automotive Revenue : $19.96 billion compared to the $19.27 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +28.7% year over year.

: $19.96 billion compared to the $19.27 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +28.7% year over year. Gross profit- Total Automotive : $4.21 billion compared to the $4.79 billion average estimate based on six analysts.

: $4.21 billion compared to the $4.79 billion average estimate based on six analysts. Gross profit- Energy generation and storage segment: $168 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $125.32 million.

Shares of Tesla have returned -6.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

