Compared to Estimates, Tenet (THC) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended June 2023, Tenet Healthcare (THC) reported revenue of $5.08 billion, up 9.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.44, compared to $1.50 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.9 billion, representing a surprise of +3.70%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +14.29%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.26.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Tenet performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Adjusted admissions : 248.59 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 247.29 thousand.

: 248.59 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 247.29 thousand. Total consolidated facilities - Ambulatory Care : 320 versus 319 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 320 versus 319 estimated by two analysts on average. Net operating revenues- Hospital Operations and other : $3.92 billion versus $3.80 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.6% change.

: $3.92 billion versus $3.80 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.6% change. Net Operating revenues- Total Conifer revenues : $323 million compared to the $328.22 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3% year over year.

: $323 million compared to the $328.22 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3% year over year. Net operating revenues- Ambulatory Care : $942 million compared to the $880.33 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +22.2% year over year.

: $942 million compared to the $880.33 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +22.2% year over year. Net operating revenues- Inter-segment eliminations : -$105 million versus -$108.09 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: -$105 million versus -$108.09 million estimated by three analysts on average. Net operating revenues- Conifer - Tenet : $105 million versus $108.06 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $105 million versus $108.06 million estimated by three analysts on average. Net operating revenues- Conifer - Other customers : $218 million versus $220.23 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $218 million versus $220.23 million estimated by three analysts on average. Net operating revenues : $5.08 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $4.89 billion.

: $5.08 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $4.89 billion. Adjusted EBITDA- Hospital Operations and other : $388 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $362.88 million.

: $388 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $362.88 million. Adjusted EBITDA- Ambulatory Care : $370 million compared to the $352.84 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $370 million compared to the $352.84 million average estimate based on three analysts. Adjusted EBITDA- Conifer: $85 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $82.70 million.

Shares of Tenet have returned -8.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.