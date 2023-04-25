Compared to Estimates, Tenet (THC) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Tenet Healthcare (THC) reported $5.02 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.8%. EPS of $1.42 for the same period compares to $1.93 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.83 billion, representing a surprise of +4.03%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +22.41%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.16.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Tenet performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net operating revenues- Hospital Operations and other : $3.90 billion versus $3.80 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.7% change.

: $3.90 billion versus $3.80 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.7% change. Net Operating revenues- Total Conifer revenues : $324 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $321.03 million.

: $324 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $321.03 million. Net operating revenues- Ambulatory Care : $905 million versus $829.36 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +22.6% change.

: $905 million versus $829.36 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +22.6% change. Net operating revenues- Inter-segment eliminations : -$107 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$112.08 million.

: -$107 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$112.08 million. Adjusted EBITDA- Hospital Operations and other : $405 million compared to the $361.69 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $405 million compared to the $361.69 million average estimate based on three analysts. Adjusted EBITDA- Conifer : $87 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $76.18 million.

: $87 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $76.18 million. Adjusted EBITDA- Ambulatory Care: $340 million versus $285.24 million estimated by three analysts on average.

Shares of Tenet have returned +25.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.