Compared to Estimates, Teledyne (TDY) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Teledyne Technologies (TDY) reported $1.35 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 2.4%. EPS of $4.55 for the same period compares to $4.53 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -3.62% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.4 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $4.64, the EPS surprise was -1.94%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Teledyne performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net Sales- Instrumentation : $330.40 million versus $334.03 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.9% change.

: $330.40 million versus $334.03 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.9% change. Net Sales- Aerospace and Defense Electronics : $185.70 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $181.31 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.2%.

: $185.70 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $181.31 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.2%. Net Sales- Engineered Systems : $93.20 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $107.52 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -10.5%.

: $93.20 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $107.52 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -10.5%. Net Sales- Digital Imaging : $740.80 million versus $777.91 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.1% change.

: $740.80 million versus $777.91 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.1% change. Operating Income- Instrumentation : $86 million versus $82.82 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $86 million versus $82.82 million estimated by three analysts on average. Operating Income- Digital Imaging : $113.80 million compared to the $125.03 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $113.80 million compared to the $125.03 million average estimate based on three analysts. Operating Income- Aerospace and Defense Electronics : $51.90 million compared to the $49.41 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $51.90 million compared to the $49.41 million average estimate based on three analysts. Operating Income- Engineered Systems : $2.70 million compared to the $10.65 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $2.70 million compared to the $10.65 million average estimate based on three analysts. Operating Income- Corporate expense : -$20.10 million compared to the -$17.98 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: -$20.10 million compared to the -$17.98 million average estimate based on three analysts. Non-GAAP Operating Income- Aerospace and Defense Electronics : $52.10 million compared to the $49.01 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $52.10 million compared to the $49.01 million average estimate based on three analysts. Non-GAAP Operating Income- Digital Imaging : $161.80 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $169.12 million.

: $161.80 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $169.12 million. Non-GAAP Operating Income- Instrumentation: $89.40 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $84.57 million.

Shares of Teledyne have returned -3.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

