Compared to Estimates, TDS (TDS) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Telephone & Data Systems (TDS) reported $1.26 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 3.2%. EPS of $0.10 for the same period compares to -$0.08 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.26 billion, representing a surprise of -0.04%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +145.45%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.22.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how TDS performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

TDS Telecom Residential connections - Broadband - Wireline, Incumbent : 245.1 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 244.55 thousand.

: 245.1 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 244.55 thousand. TDS Telecom Connections - Total : 1,162.2 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1,165.02 thousand.

: 1,162.2 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1,165.02 thousand. TDS Telecom Commercial connections - Total : 206.2 thousand compared to the 205.03 thousand average estimate based on three analysts.

: 206.2 thousand compared to the 205.03 thousand average estimate based on three analysts. TDS Telecom Residential connections - Total : 956.1 thousand compared to the 960 thousand average estimate based on three analysts.

: 956.1 thousand compared to the 960 thousand average estimate based on three analysts. Operating Revenues- U.S. Cellular : $950 million versus $956.33 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.7% change.

: $950 million versus $956.33 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.7% change. Operating Revenues- TDS Telecom : $266 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $258.31 million.

: $266 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $258.31 million. Operating Revenues- All other : $46 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $54.93 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -28.1%.

: $46 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $54.93 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -28.1%. Operating Revenues- TDS Telecom- Service- Wholesale : $44 million compared to the $39.50 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $44 million compared to the $39.50 million average estimate based on three analysts. Operating Revenues- TDS Telecom- Service- Residential : $185 million versus $179.74 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $185 million versus $179.74 million estimated by three analysts on average. Operating Revenues- TDS Telecom- Service- Commercial : $37 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $37.72 million.

: $37 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $37.72 million. Operating Revenues- U.S. Cellular- Equipment and product sales : $196.46 million versus $214.01 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -10.3% change.

: $196.46 million versus $214.01 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -10.3% change. Operating Revenues- U.S. Cellular- Service: $753.90 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $744.83 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.7%.

Shares of TDS have returned +3.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

