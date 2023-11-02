Compared to Estimates, Targa Resources, Inc. (TRGP) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Targa Resources, Inc. (TRGP) reported $3.9 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 27.3%. EPS of $0.97 for the same period compares to $0.84 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -24.07% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.13 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.17, the EPS surprise was -17.09%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Targa Resources, Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Gathering and Processing - Plant natural gas inlet volumes - WestOK : 206.2 millions of cubic feet per day compared to the 209.88 millions of cubic feet per day average estimate based on two analysts.

: 206.2 millions of cubic feet per day compared to the 209.88 millions of cubic feet per day average estimate based on two analysts. Gathering and Processing - Plant natural gas inlet volumes - SouthOK : 394.6 millions of cubic feet per day versus the two-analyst average estimate of 391.42 millions of cubic feet per day.

: 394.6 millions of cubic feet per day versus the two-analyst average estimate of 391.42 millions of cubic feet per day. Gathering and Processing - Plant natural gas inlet volumes - Total Field : 6387.8 millions of cubic feet per day versus 6455.71 millions of cubic feet per day estimated by two analysts on average.

: 6387.8 millions of cubic feet per day versus 6455.71 millions of cubic feet per day estimated by two analysts on average. Gathering and Processing - Total Plant natural gas inlet volumes : 6923.4 millions of cubic feet per day versus 7005.05 millions of cubic feet per day estimated by two analysts on average.

: 6923.4 millions of cubic feet per day versus 7005.05 millions of cubic feet per day estimated by two analysts on average. Gathering and Processing - Average realized prices - Condensate : $70.07 compared to the $73.54 average estimate based on two analysts.

: $70.07 compared to the $73.54 average estimate based on two analysts. Gathering and Processing - Average realized prices - Natural gas : $2.03 compared to the $1.75 average estimate based on two analysts.

: $2.03 compared to the $1.75 average estimate based on two analysts. Gathering and Processing - Average realized prices - NGL : $0.46 versus $0.44 estimated by two analysts on average.

: $0.46 versus $0.44 estimated by two analysts on average. Gathering and Processing - Plant natural gas inlet volumes - Badlands : 128.3 millions of cubic feet per day versus the two-analyst average estimate of 131.6 millions of cubic feet per day.

: 128.3 millions of cubic feet per day versus the two-analyst average estimate of 131.6 millions of cubic feet per day. Gathering and Processing - Plant natural gas inlet volumes - Coastal : 535.6 millions of cubic feet per day versus the two-analyst average estimate of 549.34 millions of cubic feet per day.

: 535.6 millions of cubic feet per day versus the two-analyst average estimate of 549.34 millions of cubic feet per day. Gathering and Processing - Plant natural gas inlet volumes - North Texas : 212 millions of cubic feet per day versus 206.18 millions of cubic feet per day estimated by two analysts on average.

: 212 millions of cubic feet per day versus 206.18 millions of cubic feet per day estimated by two analysts on average. Gathering and Processing - Plant natural gas inlet volumes - Permian Midland : 2566.9 millions of cubic feet per day versus 2539.29 millions of cubic feet per day estimated by two analysts on average.

: 2566.9 millions of cubic feet per day versus 2539.29 millions of cubic feet per day estimated by two analysts on average. Gathering and Processing - Plant natural gas inlet volumes - Permian Delaware: 2485.4 millions of cubic feet per day versus 2606.93 millions of cubic feet per day estimated by two analysts on average.

Shares of Targa Resources, Inc. have returned +6.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.