Compared to Estimates, Take-Two (TTWO) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2022, Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) reported revenue of $1.38 billion, up 59.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.93, compared to $1.46 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.44 billion, representing a surprise of -4.24%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +5.68%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.88.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Take-Two performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Total net bookings : $1.38 billion compared to the $1.45 billion average estimate based on 13 analysts.

: $1.38 billion compared to the $1.45 billion average estimate based on 13 analysts. Net bookings by distribution channel - Digital online : $1.31 billion versus $1.37 billion estimated by seven analysts on average.

: $1.31 billion versus $1.37 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Net bookings by distribution channel - Physical retail and other : $74.40 million compared to the $82.29 million average estimate based on six analysts.

: $74.40 million compared to the $82.29 million average estimate based on six analysts. Net bookings by platform mix - Mobile : $713.20 million compared to the $621.83 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $713.20 million compared to the $621.83 million average estimate based on three analysts. Net Revenues by Distribution Channel - Physical retail and other - GAAP : $71.10 million compared to the $112.87 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -33.9% year over year.

: $71.10 million compared to the $112.87 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -33.9% year over year. Net Revenues by Distribution Channel - Digital online: $1.34 billion versus $1.27 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +68% change.

View all Key Company Metrics for Take-Two here>>>



Shares of Take-Two have returned +4.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +8.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

