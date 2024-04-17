Compared to Estimates, Synovus (SNV) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Synovus Financial (SNV) reported $537.73 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 12.4%. EPS of $0.79 for the same period compares to $1.33 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $548.98 million, representing a surprise of -2.05%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -20.20%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.99.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Synovus performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net Interest Margin : 3% versus 3.1% estimated by seven analysts on average.

: 3% versus 3.1% estimated by seven analysts on average. Efficiency Ratio : 59.9% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 56.3%.

: 59.9% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 56.3%. Total interest earning assets - Average Balance : $55.51 billion compared to the $56.16 billion average estimate based on six analysts.

: $55.51 billion compared to the $56.16 billion average estimate based on six analysts. Net charge-offs to average loan : 0.4% compared to the 0.4% average estimate based on five analysts.

: 0.4% compared to the 0.4% average estimate based on five analysts. Total Non-performing Assets : $371.66 million versus $303.61 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $371.66 million versus $303.61 million estimated by three analysts on average. Total Non-performing loans : $350.45 million compared to the $303.61 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $350.45 million compared to the $303.61 million average estimate based on three analysts. Tier 1 Capital Ratio : 11.4% versus 10.9% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 11.4% versus 10.9% estimated by two analysts on average. Total risk-based capital ratio : 13.3% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 13.1%.

: 13.3% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 13.1%. Total non-interest revenue : $118.89 million compared to the $116.94 million average estimate based on seven analysts.

: $118.89 million compared to the $116.94 million average estimate based on seven analysts. Net Interest Income : $418.85 million compared to the $432.43 million average estimate based on six analysts.

: $418.85 million compared to the $432.43 million average estimate based on six analysts. Net Interest Income (FTE) : $420.16 million compared to the $434.83 million average estimate based on six analysts.

: $420.16 million compared to the $434.83 million average estimate based on six analysts. Mortgage Banking Income: $3.42 million versus $3.59 million estimated by four analysts on average.

Shares of Synovus have returned -3.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

