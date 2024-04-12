Compared to Estimates, State Street (STT) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

State Street Corporation (STT) reported $3.14 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.2%. EPS of $1.69 for the same period compares to $1.52 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.54% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.06 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.48, the EPS surprise was +14.19%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how State Street performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net interest margin (FTE) : 1.1% versus 1.2% estimated by five analysts on average.

: 1.1% versus 1.2% estimated by five analysts on average. Average balance - Total interest-earning assets : $254.33 billion compared to the $232.96 billion average estimate based on four analysts.

: $254.33 billion compared to the $232.96 billion average estimate based on four analysts. Basel III Advanced Approaches - Tier 1 Leverage Ratio : 5.4% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 5.4%.

: 5.4% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 5.4%. Basel III Standardized Approach - Tier 1 capital ratio : 13.8% compared to the 12.8% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 13.8% compared to the 12.8% average estimate based on three analysts. Assets under Management (AUM) : $4,336 billion compared to the $4,267.34 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

: $4,336 billion compared to the $4,267.34 billion average estimate based on three analysts. Basel III Standardized Approach - Total capital ratio : 14.9% compared to the 13.9% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 14.9% compared to the 13.9% average estimate based on two analysts. Assets under Custody and/or Administration (AUC/A) : $43,912 billion versus $36,298.53 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

: $43,912 billion versus $36,298.53 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Net Interest Income : $716 million compared to the $667.49 million average estimate based on five analysts.

: $716 million compared to the $667.49 million average estimate based on five analysts. Total fee revenue : $2.42 billion versus $2.45 billion estimated by five analysts on average.

: $2.42 billion versus $2.45 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Net Interest Income - fully taxable-equivalent basis : $717 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $668.54 million.

: $717 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $668.54 million. Software and processing fees : $207 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $205.62 million.

: $207 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $205.62 million. Other fee revenue: $50 million compared to the $37.81 million average estimate based on four analysts.

Shares of State Street have returned +2.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

