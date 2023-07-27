Compared to Estimates, S&P Global (SPGI) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended June 2023, S&P Global (SPGI) reported revenue of $3.1 billion, up 3.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.12, compared to $2.81 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.13% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.07 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.12, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how S&P Global performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Revenue/Pro forma revenue- Mobility : $369 million versus $360.82 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.5% change.

: $369 million versus $360.82 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.5% change. Revenue/Pro forma revenue- Indices : $348 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $342.04 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.7%.

: $348 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $342.04 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.7%. Revenue/Pro forma revenue- Commodity Insights : $462 million versus $458.37 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.5% change.

: $462 million versus $458.37 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.5% change. Revenue/Pro forma revenue- Ratings : $851 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $807.25 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.9%.

: $851 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $807.25 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.9%. Revenue/Pro forma revenue- Market Intelligence : $1.08 billion versus $1.07 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.8% change.

: $1.08 billion versus $1.07 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.8% change. Revenue/Pro forma revenue- Engineering Solutions : $33 million versus $35.18 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -65.6% change.

: $33 million versus $35.18 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -65.6% change. Revenue/Pro forma revenue- Non-subscription / Transaction : $525 million versus $343.95 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: $525 million versus $343.95 million estimated by four analysts on average. Revenue/Pro forma revenue- Indices- Asset Linked Fees : $211 million versus $218.79 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: $211 million versus $218.79 million estimated by four analysts on average. Revenue/Pro forma revenue- Intersegment Elimination : -$41 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of -$42.75 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.7%.

: -$41 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of -$42.75 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.7%. Revenue/Pro forma revenue- Indices- Subscription revenue : $70 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $68.12 million.

: $70 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $68.12 million. Revenue/Pro forma revenue- Indices- Sales Usage-Based Royalties : $67 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $56.86 million.

: $67 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $56.86 million. Revenue/Pro forma revenue- Non-transaction Revenue: $427 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $461.01 million.

Shares of S&P Global have returned +9.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

Free Report: Top EV Battery Stocks to Buy Now

Just-released report reveals 5 stocks to profit as millions of EV batteries are made. Elon Musk tweeted that lithium prices have gone to "insane levels," and they're likely to keep climbing. As a result, a handful of lithium battery stocks are set to skyrocket. Access this report to discover which battery stocks to buy and which to avoid.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.