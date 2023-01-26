Compared to Estimates, Southwest (LUV) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Southwest Airlines (LUV) reported $6.17 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2022, representing a year-over-year increase of 22.2%. EPS of -$0.38 for the same period compares to $0.14 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.17 billion, representing a surprise of +0.11%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -1166.67%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.03.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Southwest performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Available seat miles : 37490 million versus 39231.13 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: 37490 million versus 39231.13 million estimated by four analysts on average. Revenue passenger miles : 31303 million versus 33815.65 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: 31303 million versus 33815.65 million estimated by four analysts on average. Load factor : 83.5% versus 86.2% estimated by four analysts on average.

: 83.5% versus 86.2% estimated by four analysts on average. Fuel consumed : 484 Mgal compared to the 500.94 Mgal average estimate based on three analysts.

: 484 Mgal compared to the 500.94 Mgal average estimate based on three analysts. CASM, excluding Fuel and oil expense, special items, and profitsharing expense : 13.39 cents versus the three-analyst average estimate of 10.73 cents.

: 13.39 cents versus the three-analyst average estimate of 10.73 cents. Passenger revenue per ASM (PRASM) : 14.78 cents compared to the 15.29 cents average estimate based on three analysts.

: 14.78 cents compared to the 15.29 cents average estimate based on three analysts. Fuel costs per gallon, including fuel tax (economic) : 3.18 $/gal versus 3.37 $/gal estimated by three analysts on average.

: 3.18 $/gal versus 3.37 $/gal estimated by three analysts on average. Passenger revenue yield per RPM : 17.7 cents compared to the 17.47 cents average estimate based on three analysts.

: 17.7 cents compared to the 17.47 cents average estimate based on three analysts. Revenue Per Available Seat Mile (RASM) : 16.46 cents versus the three-analyst average estimate of 16.73 cents.

: 16.46 cents versus the three-analyst average estimate of 16.73 cents. Revenue- Passenger [$M] : $5.54 billion versus $5.92 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +21.6% change.

: $5.54 billion versus $5.92 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +21.6% change. Revenue- Other : $588 million versus $570.89 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +31.5% change.

: $588 million versus $570.89 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +31.5% change. Revenue- Freight [$M]: $43 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $49.09 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.5%.

Shares of Southwest have returned +14.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

