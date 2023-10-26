Compared to Estimates, Southwest (LUV) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Southwest Airlines (LUV) reported $6.53 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.9%. EPS of $0.38 for the same period compares to $0.50 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.69% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.57 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.38, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Southwest performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Available seat miles (ASMs) : 44,169 million versus 43,997.87 million estimated by seven analysts on average.

: 44,169 million versus 43,997.87 million estimated by seven analysts on average. CASM, excluding Fuel and oil expense, special items, and profit sharing expense : 10.67 cents versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 10.76 cents.

: 10.67 cents versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 10.76 cents. Passenger revenue per ASM (PRASM) : 13.38 cents compared to the 13.65 cents average estimate based on six analysts.

: 13.38 cents compared to the 13.65 cents average estimate based on six analysts. Revenue Per Available Seat Mile (RASM) : 14.77 cents versus the six-analyst average estimate of 15.02 cents.

: 14.77 cents versus the six-analyst average estimate of 15.02 cents. Load factor : 80.7% versus 83.7% estimated by six analysts on average.

: 80.7% versus 83.7% estimated by six analysts on average. CASM, excluding Fuel and oil expense and special items : 10.75 cents compared to the 10.88 cents average estimate based on five analysts.

: 10.75 cents compared to the 10.88 cents average estimate based on five analysts. Revenue passenger miles (RPMs) : 35,624 million compared to the 36,660.98 million average estimate based on five analysts.

: 35,624 million compared to the 36,660.98 million average estimate based on five analysts. CASM, excluding special items : 14.27 cents versus 14.17 cents estimated by four analysts on average.

: 14.27 cents versus 14.17 cents estimated by four analysts on average. Passenger revenue yield per RPM : 16.6 cents compared to the 16.44 cents average estimate based on four analysts.

: 16.6 cents compared to the 16.44 cents average estimate based on four analysts. Operating Revenues- Passenger [$M] : $5.91 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $6 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.3%.

: $5.91 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $6 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.3%. Operating Revenues- Other : $569 million compared to the $564.82 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.1% year over year.

: $569 million compared to the $564.82 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.1% year over year. Operating Revenues- Freight [$M]: $44 million compared to the $43.33 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of 0% year over year.

Shares of Southwest have returned -12% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.