Compared to Estimates, SmarFinancial (SMBK) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

SmarFinancial (SMBK) reported $38.71 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 3.9%. EPS of $0.52 for the same period compares to $0.61 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -6.26% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $41.29 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.54, the EPS surprise was -3.70%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how SmarFinancial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Efficiency Ratio : 70.82% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 67.55%.

: 70.82% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 67.55%. Net Interest Margin : 2.93% versus 3.07% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 2.93% versus 3.07% estimated by three analysts on average. Net charge-offs to average loans : -0.01% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 0.1%.

: -0.01% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 0.1%. Average Balance - Total interest earning assets : $4.34 billion compared to the $4.50 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

: $4.34 billion compared to the $4.50 billion average estimate based on two analysts. Total noninterest income : $7.13 million versus $7.26 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $7.13 million versus $7.26 million estimated by three analysts on average. Mortgage banking : $0.33 million compared to the $0.28 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $0.33 million compared to the $0.28 million average estimate based on three analysts. Net interest income (FTE) : $31.67 million compared to the $34.51 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $31.67 million compared to the $34.51 million average estimate based on two analysts. Interchange and debit card transaction fees : $1.35 million versus $1.49 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $1.35 million versus $1.49 million estimated by two analysts on average. Service charges on deposit accounts : $1.66 million compared to the $1.57 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $1.66 million compared to the $1.57 million average estimate based on two analysts. Investment services : $1.30 million versus $1.08 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $1.30 million versus $1.08 million estimated by two analysts on average. Other noninterest income : $1.36 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.78 million.

: $1.36 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.78 million. Insurance commissions: $1.14 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.16 million.

Shares of SmarFinancial have returned +15.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

