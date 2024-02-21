Compared to Estimates, SM Energy (SM) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

SM Energy (SM) reported $608.73 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 9.3%. EPS of $1.56 for the same period compares to $1.29 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.55% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $612.1 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.39, the EPS surprise was +12.23%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how SM Energy performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Average daily production - Total : 153.5 millions of barrels of oil equivalent versus the six-analyst average estimate of 152.82 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

: 153.5 millions of barrels of oil equivalent versus the six-analyst average estimate of 152.82 millions of barrels of oil equivalent. Average daily production - Crude oil : 66 millions of barrels of oil versus the five-analyst average estimate of 65.15 millions of barrels of oil.

: 66 millions of barrels of oil versus the five-analyst average estimate of 65.15 millions of barrels of oil. Average daily production - Natural gas : 364.1 millions of cubic feet versus the five-analyst average estimate of 365.14 millions of cubic feet.

: 364.1 millions of cubic feet versus the five-analyst average estimate of 365.14 millions of cubic feet. Average daily production - NGLs : 26.7 millions of barrels of oil versus 26.71 millions of barrels of oil estimated by five analysts on average.

: 26.7 millions of barrels of oil versus 26.71 millions of barrels of oil estimated by five analysts on average. Average realized price - Crude oil - Including hedging per bbl : $76.31 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $76.52.

: $76.31 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $76.52. Average realized price - Natural gas - Including hedging per mcf : $2.81 versus $2.87 estimated by two analysts on average.

: $2.81 versus $2.87 estimated by two analysts on average. Production - Crude oil : 6.1 MBBL versus 5.96 MBBL estimated by two analysts on average.

: 6.1 MBBL versus 5.96 MBBL estimated by two analysts on average. Production - Total : 14.1 MBOE versus 14.06 MBOE estimated by two analysts on average.

: 14.1 MBOE versus 14.06 MBOE estimated by two analysts on average. Production - NGLs : 2.5 MBBL versus 2.48 MBBL estimated by two analysts on average.

: 2.5 MBBL versus 2.48 MBBL estimated by two analysts on average. Average realized price - Natural gas - before the effect of derivative settlements : $2.47 versus $2.76 estimated by two analysts on average.

: $2.47 versus $2.76 estimated by two analysts on average. Average realized price - Crude oil per bbl - before the effect of derivative settlements : $77.41 versus $80.46 estimated by two analysts on average.

: $77.41 versus $80.46 estimated by two analysts on average. Operating revenue- Oil, gas, and NGL production revenue: $606.86 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $579.09 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -9.3%.

Shares of SM Energy have returned +7.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

SM Energy Company (SM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.