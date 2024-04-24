Compared to Estimates, Simmons First National (SFNC) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended March 2024, Simmons First National (SFNC) reported revenue of $195.09 million, down 12.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.32, compared to $0.37 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $196.9 million, representing a surprise of -0.92%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.32.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Simmons First National performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Total non-performing assets : $112.32 million versus $93.07 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $112.32 million versus $93.07 million estimated by two analysts on average. Efficiency Ratio : 69.4% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 67.4%.

: 69.4% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 67.4%. Net Interest Margin : 2.7% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 2.7%.

: 2.7% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 2.7%. Total Non-Performing loans : $107.32 million versus $87.27 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $107.32 million versus $87.27 million estimated by two analysts on average. Total interest earning assets (FTE) - Average Balance : $23.92 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $24.03 billion.

: $23.92 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $24.03 billion. Net charge-offs to average loans : 0.2% versus 0.2% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 0.2% versus 0.2% estimated by two analysts on average. Net Interest Income - FTE : $158.33 million versus $160.96 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $158.33 million versus $160.96 million estimated by two analysts on average. Total Non-Interest Income : $43.18 million versus $42.41 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $43.18 million versus $42.41 million estimated by two analysts on average. Net Interest Income: $151.91 million versus $154.49 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Shares of Simmons First National have returned +1.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

