Compared to Estimates, Shopify (SHOP) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Shopify (SHOP) reported $1.86 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 23.4%. EPS of $0.20 for the same period compares to $0.01 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.36% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.84 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.16, the EPS surprise was +25.00%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Shopify performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) : $60.86 billion compared to the $59.52 billion average estimate based on seven analysts.

: $60.86 billion compared to the $59.52 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. Monthly Recurring Revenue (MRR) : $151 million versus $153.53 million estimated by five analysts on average.

: $151 million versus $153.53 million estimated by five analysts on average. Shopify Plus contributed : $48 million compared to the $49.08 million average estimate based on five analysts.

: $48 million compared to the $49.08 million average estimate based on five analysts. Gross Payments Volume (GPV) : $36.24 billion compared to the $35.66 billion average estimate based on five analysts.

: $36.24 billion compared to the $35.66 billion average estimate based on five analysts. Revenues- Merchant solutions : $1.35 billion compared to the $1.32 billion average estimate based on 14 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +19.9% year over year.

: $1.35 billion compared to the $1.32 billion average estimate based on 14 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +19.9% year over year. Revenues- Subscription solutions : $511 million compared to the $506.18 million average estimate based on 14 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +33.8% year over year.

: $511 million compared to the $506.18 million average estimate based on 14 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +33.8% year over year. Gross Profit- Merchant solutions : $541 million versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $523.44 million.

: $541 million versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $523.44 million. Gross Profit- Subscription solutions: $416 million compared to the $412.95 million average estimate based on 10 analysts.

Shares of Shopify have returned +2.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.