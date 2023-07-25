Compared to Estimates, Sherwin-Williams (SHW) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Sherwin-Williams (SHW) reported $6.24 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.3%. EPS of $3.29 for the same period compares to $2.41 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.73% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.02 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.71, the EPS surprise was +21.40%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Sherwin-Williams performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Paint Stores Group - Net New Stores : 16 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 18.33.

: 16 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 18.33. Number of Stores - Paint Stores Group : 4644 versus 4646.33 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 4644 versus 4646.33 estimated by three analysts on average. Net sales- Paint Stores Group : $3.50 billion versus $3.41 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.7% change.

: $3.50 billion versus $3.41 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.7% change. Net sales- Consumer Brands Group : $945.80 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $852.01 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +28.2%.

: $945.80 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $852.01 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +28.2%. Net sales- Performance Coatings Group : $1.79 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.74 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.3%.

: $1.79 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.74 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.3%. Net sales- Administrative : $1.20 million versus $1.18 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +20% change.

: $1.20 million versus $1.18 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +20% change. Income Before income tax- Paint Stores Group : $849.30 million compared to the $756.36 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $849.30 million compared to the $756.36 million average estimate based on four analysts. Consumer Brands Group (CBG)- Adjusted segment profit : $148.30 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $121.41 million.

: $148.30 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $121.41 million. Performance Coatings Group (PCG)- Adjusted segment profit : $322.30 million compared to the $294.60 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $322.30 million compared to the $294.60 million average estimate based on three analysts. Segment Profit- Administrative: -$220.20 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$285.44 million.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams have returned +6.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.