Compared to Estimates, Royal Caribbean (RCL) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Royal Caribbean (RCL) reported $3.33 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 27.9%. EPS of $1.25 for the same period compares to -$1.12 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.34% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.38 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.13, the EPS surprise was +10.62%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Royal Caribbean performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

APCD (Available passenger cruise days) : 11,962.34 Days compared to the 11,993.55 Days average estimate based on five analysts.

: 11,962.34 Days compared to the 11,993.55 Days average estimate based on five analysts. Occupancy Rate : 105.4% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 105.7%.

: 105.4% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 105.7%. Passenger Cruise Days : 12,605.09 Days versus 12,676.31 Days estimated by four analysts on average.

: 12,605.09 Days versus 12,676.31 Days estimated by four analysts on average. Net Cruise Costs Excluding Fuel per APCD : $121.97 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $120.26.

: $121.97 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $120.26. Net Cruise Costs per APCD : $147.04 versus $145.06 estimated by three analysts on average.

: $147.04 versus $145.06 estimated by three analysts on average. Passengers Carried : 1,939.36 thousand versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1,943.96 thousand.

: 1,939.36 thousand versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1,943.96 thousand. Revenues- Onboard and other : $1.05 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.08 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +15.9%.

: $1.05 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.08 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +15.9%. Revenues- Passenger ticket: $2.29 billion compared to the $2.30 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +34.3% year over year.

Shares of Royal Caribbean have returned +8.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.