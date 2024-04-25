Compared to Estimates, Robert Half (RHI) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended March 2024, Robert Half (RHI) reported revenue of $1.48 billion, down 14% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.61, compared to $1.14 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.49 billion, representing a surprise of -0.80%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.67%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.60.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Robert Half performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Service Revenue- Permanent placement talent solutions : $124.77 million compared to the $121.51 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -20.4% year over year.

: $124.77 million compared to the $121.51 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -20.4% year over year. Service Revenue- Total contract talent solutions : $887.06 million compared to the $895.24 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -16.8% year over year.

: $887.06 million compared to the $895.24 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -16.8% year over year. Service Revenue- Protiviti : $464.11 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $469.42 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6.1%.

: $464.11 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $469.42 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6.1%. Service Revenue- Technology : $157.97 million compared to the $162.52 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -18.6% year over year.

: $157.97 million compared to the $162.52 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -18.6% year over year. Service Revenue- Administrative and customer support : $199.93 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $187.73 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.9%.

: $199.93 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $187.73 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.9%. Service Revenue- Finance & Accounting : $641.97 million compared to the $661.31 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -17.5% year over year.

: $641.97 million compared to the $661.31 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -17.5% year over year. Service Revenue- Elimination of intersegment : -$112.81 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$115.91 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -10.3%.

: -$112.81 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$115.91 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -10.3%. Gross margin- Temporary and consultant staffing (Contract talent solutions) : $350.57 million compared to the $355.92 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $350.57 million compared to the $355.92 million average estimate based on two analysts. Gross margin- Protiviti : $87.68 million versus $100.30 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $87.68 million versus $100.30 million estimated by two analysts on average. Gross Margin- Permanent placement talent solutions: $124.55 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $120.22 million.

Shares of Robert Half have returned -8.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

