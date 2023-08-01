Compared to Estimates, Revvity (RVTY) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended June 2023, Revvity (RVTY) reported revenue of $709.07 million, down 42.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.21, compared to $2.32 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $705.15 million, representing a surprise of +0.56%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.54%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.18.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Revvity performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Organic revenue growth - Diagnostics : -34% compared to the -33.74% average estimate based on five analysts.

: -34% compared to the -33.74% average estimate based on five analysts. Organic revenue growth - Total : -20% compared to the -20.99% average estimate based on four analysts.

: -20% compared to the -20.99% average estimate based on four analysts. Net Sales- Diagnostics : $372.92 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $373.22 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -34.5%.

: $372.92 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $373.22 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -34.5%. Adjusted operating income- Corporate : -$8.71 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$19.47 million.

: -$8.71 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$19.47 million. Adjusted operating income- Diagnostics: $85.24 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $104.05 million.

Shares of Revvity have returned +4.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

