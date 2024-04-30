Compared to Estimates, Restaurant Brands (QSR) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Restaurant Brands (QSR) reported $1.74 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 9.4%. EPS of $0.73 for the same period compares to $0.75 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.40% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.71 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.72, the EPS surprise was +1.39%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Restaurant Brands performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Comparable Sales - TH - Global : 6.9% compared to the 4.4% average estimate based on seven analysts.

: 6.9% compared to the 4.4% average estimate based on seven analysts. Comparable sales growth-PLK : 6.2% compared to the 3.4% average estimate based on seven analysts.

: 6.2% compared to the 3.4% average estimate based on seven analysts. Total restaurant sites : 31,113 compared to the 31,219 average estimate based on seven analysts.

: 31,113 compared to the 31,219 average estimate based on seven analysts. Comparable sales growth- FHS : 4.3% versus 2.2% estimated by seven analysts on average.

: 4.3% versus 2.2% estimated by seven analysts on average. Sales : $729 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $721.69 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.1%.

: $729 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $721.69 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.1%. Advertising revenues and other services : $298 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $283.47 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +17.3%.

: $298 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $283.47 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +17.3%. Franchise and property revenues : $712 million versus $705.85 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.6% change.

: $712 million versus $705.85 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.6% change. Revenues- FHS : $50 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $48.91 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +31.6%.

: $50 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $48.91 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +31.6%. System-wide sales- TH : $1.73 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.69 billion.

: $1.73 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.69 billion. System-wide sales- PLK : $1.52 billion versus $1.50 billion estimated by five analysts on average.

: $1.52 billion versus $1.50 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Revenues- PLK (Popeyes brand) : $178 million versus $172.03 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6% change.

: $178 million versus $172.03 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6% change. Revenues- BK (Burger King brand): $350 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $331.83 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -27.7%.

Shares of Restaurant Brands have returned -5.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s an American AI company that’s riding low right now, but it has rounded up clients like BMW, GE, Dell Computer, and Bosch. It has prospects for not just doubling but quadrupling in the year to come. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.