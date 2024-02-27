Compared to Estimates, Redfin (RDFN) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Redfin (RDFN) reported $218.08 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 54.5%. EPS of -$0.20 for the same period compares to -$0.83 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.95% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $220.16 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.21, the EPS surprise was +4.76%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Redfin performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Real estate services transactions - Total : 13,338 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 13,357.24 thousand.

: 13,338 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 13,357.24 thousand. Average number of lead agents : 1,692 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1,709.

: 1,692 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1,709. Real estate services transactions - Partner : 3,186 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 3,241.54 thousand.

: 3,186 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 3,241.54 thousand. Real estate services revenue per transaction - Aggregate : $9963 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of $9888.43 thousand.

: $9963 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of $9888.43 thousand. Monthly average visitors : 43,861 thousand versus the two-analyst average estimate of 44,980.2 thousand.

: 43,861 thousand versus the two-analyst average estimate of 44,980.2 thousand. Real estate services revenue per transaction - Partner : $2684 thousand compared to the $2545.81 thousand average estimate based on two analysts.

: $2684 thousand compared to the $2545.81 thousand average estimate based on two analysts. Real estate services transactions - Brokerage : 10,152 thousand versus the two-analyst average estimate of 10,301.44 thousand.

: 10,152 thousand versus the two-analyst average estimate of 10,301.44 thousand. Real estate services revenue per transaction - Brokerage : $12248 thousand versus $12060.2 thousand estimated by two analysts on average.

: $12248 thousand versus $12060.2 thousand estimated by two analysts on average. Revenue- Real estate services : $132.89 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $131.98 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -9.1%.

: $132.89 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $131.98 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -9.1%. Revenue- Rentals : $49.18 million versus $49.43 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +20.1% change.

: $49.18 million versus $49.43 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +20.1% change. Revenue- Mortgage : $26.27 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $27.70 million.

: $26.27 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $27.70 million. Revenue- Other: $9.74 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $9.48 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +53.6%.

Shares of Redfin have returned -23.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

