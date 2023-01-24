Compared to Estimates, Raytheon Technologies (RTX) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Raytheon Technologies (RTX) reported $18.09 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2022, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.2%. EPS of $1.27 for the same period compares to $1.08 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $18.2 billion, representing a surprise of -0.57%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.42%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.24.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Raytheon Technologies performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Revenues-Collins Aerospace Systems NON GAAP : $5.66 billion versus $5.48 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.6% change.

: $5.66 billion versus $5.48 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.6% change. Revenue - Raytheon Intelligence & Space NON GAAP : $3.54 billion versus $3.68 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8.4% change.

: $3.54 billion versus $3.68 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8.4% change. Revenues-Eliminations & Other [$M] : -$865 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$765.40 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16.6%.

: -$865 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$765.40 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16.6%. Revenues-Pratt & Whitney NON GAAP : $5.65 billion compared to the $5.68 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.5% year over year.

: $5.65 billion compared to the $5.68 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.5% year over year. Revenue - Raytheon Missiles & Defense NON GAAP : $4.10 billion compared to the $4.23 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.3% year over year.

: $4.10 billion compared to the $4.23 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.3% year over year. Operating Profits - Eliminations and other : -$43 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$55.33 million.

: -$43 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$55.33 million. Operating profit / (loss)- Collins Aerospace Systems-Non GAAP : $743 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $724.72 million.

: $743 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $724.72 million. Operating profit / (loss)-Pratt & Whitney-Non GAAP : $321 million compared to the $278.50 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $321 million compared to the $278.50 million average estimate based on three analysts. Operating Profit - Raytheon Missiles & Defense - Non GAAP : $418 million versus $571.59 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $418 million versus $571.59 million estimated by three analysts on average. Operating Profit - Raytheon Intelligence & Space - Non GAAP: $278 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $427.89 million.

View all Key Company Metrics for Raytheon Technologies here>>>



Shares of Raytheon Technologies have returned -3.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

