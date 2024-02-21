Compared to Estimates, Range Resources (RRC) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2023, Range Resources (RRC) reported revenue of $715.31 million, down 28.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.63, compared to $1.30 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +5.59% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $677.44 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.46, the EPS surprise was +36.96%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Range Resources performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net production per day - NGL : 104.04 millions of barrels of oil versus 105.21 millions of barrels of oil estimated by nine analysts on average.

: 104.04 millions of barrels of oil versus 105.21 millions of barrels of oil estimated by nine analysts on average. Net production per day - Oil : 7136 millions of barrels of oil versus 7025.46 millions of barrels of oil estimated by nine analysts on average.

: 7136 millions of barrels of oil versus 7025.46 millions of barrels of oil estimated by nine analysts on average. Net production per day - Natural gas : 1,540.4 Mcf/D versus the nine-analyst average estimate of 1,524.74 Mcf/D.

: 1,540.4 Mcf/D versus the nine-analyst average estimate of 1,524.74 Mcf/D. Average realized prices after hedges - Natural gas : $2.68 compared to the $2.69 average estimate based on eight analysts.

: $2.68 compared to the $2.69 average estimate based on eight analysts. Net production per day - Natural Gas equivalent : 2,207.45 Mcfe/D compared to the 2,196.74 Mcfe/D average estimate based on seven analysts.

: 2,207.45 Mcfe/D compared to the 2,196.74 Mcfe/D average estimate based on seven analysts. Average realized prices after hedges - NGLs : $24.91 compared to the $23.77 average estimate based on seven analysts.

: $24.91 compared to the $23.77 average estimate based on seven analysts. Average realized prices after hedges - Oil : $63.42 versus the six-analyst average estimate of $63.61.

: $63.42 versus the six-analyst average estimate of $63.61. Realized prices before NYMEX hedges - Natural gas : $2.40 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2.39.

: $2.40 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2.39. Realized prices before NYMEX hedges - Oil : $67.72 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $67.89.

: $67.72 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $67.89. Revenues- Total oil and gas sales, as reported : $603.28 million versus $614.03 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -44.5% change.

: $603.28 million versus $614.03 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -44.5% change. Revenues- Brokered natural gas and marketing and other, as reported : $44.46 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $58.37 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -52.4%.

: $44.46 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $58.37 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -52.4%. Revenues- Natural gas, NGL and oil sales components- Natural gas sales: $320.39 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $327.09 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -58.4%.

Shares of Range Resources have returned +3.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

