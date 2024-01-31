Compared to Estimates, Qualcomm (QCOM) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2023, Qualcomm (QCOM) reported revenue of $9.94 billion, up 5.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.75, compared to $2.37 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.52% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.51 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.38, the EPS surprise was +15.55%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Qualcomm performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Revenue- QTL : $1.46 billion compared to the $1.54 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.2% year over year.

: $1.46 billion compared to the $1.54 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.2% year over year. Revenue- QCT : $8.42 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $8.13 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.7%.

: $8.42 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $8.13 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.7%. QCT revenues- Handsets : $6.69 billion compared to the $6.30 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.2% year over year.

: $6.69 billion compared to the $6.30 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.2% year over year. QCT revenues- Automotive : $598 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $518.99 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +31.1%.

: $598 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $518.99 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +31.1%. QCT revenues- IoT : $1.14 billion versus $1.28 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -32.3% change.

: $1.14 billion versus $1.28 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -32.3% change. Revenues- Non-GAAP Reconciling Items : $39 million versus $31.68 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.5% change.

: $39 million versus $31.68 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.5% change. Revenues- Equipment and services : $8.32 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $8.04 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.8%.

: $8.32 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $8.04 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.8%. Revenues- Licensing : $1.62 billion compared to the $1.46 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.6% year over year.

: $1.62 billion compared to the $1.46 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.6% year over year. Income / (loss) before taxes- QTL : $1.08 billion compared to the $1.01 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

: $1.08 billion compared to the $1.01 billion average estimate based on three analysts. Income / (loss) before taxes- QCT: $2.59 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.22 billion.

Shares of Qualcomm have returned +4.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.