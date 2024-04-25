Compared to Estimates, Principal Financial (PFG) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Principal Financial (PFG) reported $3.8 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 10.6%. EPS of $1.65 for the same period compares to $1.48 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.68 billion, representing a surprise of +3.49%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -5.17%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.74.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Principal Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Principal Asset Management Segment - Principal Global Investors - AUM, end of period : $513.5 billion compared to the $505.44 billion average estimate based on four analysts.

: $513.5 billion compared to the $505.44 billion average estimate based on four analysts. Principal Asset Management Segment - Principal International - AUM, end of period : $178.7 billion compared to the $178.76 billion average estimate based on four analysts.

: $178.7 billion compared to the $178.76 billion average estimate based on four analysts. Retirement and Income Solutions Segment - Account Values, end of period : $542.50 versus $687.01 estimated by four analysts on average.

: $542.50 versus $687.01 estimated by four analysts on average. Revenue- Net investment income : $1.07 billion versus $1.10 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.7% change.

: $1.07 billion versus $1.10 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.7% change. Revenue- Premiums and other considerations : $1.68 billion versus $1.51 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.3% change.

: $1.68 billion versus $1.51 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.3% change. Revenue- Fees and other revenues : $1.05 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $997.74 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.8%.

: $1.05 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $997.74 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.8%. Revenue- Benefits and Protection Segment- Life Insurance- Net Investment Income : $103.80 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $103.30 million.

: $103.80 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $103.30 million. Revenue- Benefits and Protection Segment- Life Insurance- Total : $337.80 million versus $332.01 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: $337.80 million versus $332.01 million estimated by four analysts on average. Revenue- Principal Asset Management Segment- Principal Global Investors- Fees and other revenues : $394.40 million versus $377.40 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.2% change.

: $394.40 million versus $377.40 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.2% change. Revenue- Principal Asset Management Segment- Principal Global Investors- Net investment income : $10.40 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $7.89 million.

: $10.40 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $7.89 million. Revenue- Principal Asset Management Segment- Principal International- Fees and other revenues : $114.80 million compared to the $120.94 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.2% year over year.

: $114.80 million compared to the $120.94 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.2% year over year. Revenue- Corporate Segment- Net Investment Income: $53.80 million compared to the $54.51 million average estimate based on four analysts.

Shares of Principal Financial have returned -4.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

