Compared to Estimates, Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2023, Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) reported revenue of $5.22 billion, up 2.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $5.26, compared to $5.91 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.18 billion, representing a surprise of +0.72%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -2.77%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $5.41.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Pioneer Natural Resources performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Average Daily Volumes - NGLs : 196,332 BBL/D versus the 10-analyst average estimate of 182,898.4 BBL/D.

: 196,332 BBL/D versus the 10-analyst average estimate of 182,898.4 BBL/D. Average Daily Volumes - Oil : 380,550 BBL/D versus 379,308.3 BBL/D estimated by 10 analysts on average.

: 380,550 BBL/D versus 379,308.3 BBL/D estimated by 10 analysts on average. Average Daily Volumes - Gas : 1,011,900 Mcf/D versus 979,072 Mcf/D estimated by 10 analysts on average.

: 1,011,900 Mcf/D versus 979,072 Mcf/D estimated by 10 analysts on average. Average Daily Sales Volumes - Total : 745,532 BOE/D versus 726,548.6 BOE/D estimated by 10 analysts on average.

: 745,532 BOE/D versus 726,548.6 BOE/D estimated by 10 analysts on average. Average reported prices per bbl - Oil : $78.47 versus $79.69 estimated by seven analysts on average.

: $78.47 versus $79.69 estimated by seven analysts on average. Average reported prices per bbl - NGLs : $23.25 versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $25.26.

: $23.25 versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $25.26. Disaggregated Revenue- Gas sales : $219 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $235.42 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -45.3%.

: $219 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $235.42 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -45.3%. Oil and gas : $3.39 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $3.50 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.7%.

: $3.39 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $3.50 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.7%. Sales of purchased oil and gas : $1.69 billion compared to the $1.76 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2% year over year.

: $1.69 billion compared to the $1.76 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2% year over year. Disaggregated Revenue- NGL sales : $420 million versus $458.80 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.2% change.

: $420 million versus $458.80 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.2% change. Disaggregated Revenue- Oil sales : $2.75 billion compared to the $2.82 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.9% year over year.

: $2.75 billion compared to the $2.82 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.9% year over year. Interest and other: -$21 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $36.28 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -134.4%.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources have returned +4.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.