Compared to Estimates, Philip Morris (PM) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Philip Morris (PM) reported $8.97 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 14.5%. EPS of $1.60 for the same period compares to $1.48 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.69 billion, representing a surprise of +3.18%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +8.11%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.48.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Philip Morris performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Heated Tobacco Units Volume - Total Cigarettes and HTUs : 31.4 billion versus 31.2 billion estimated by four analysts on average.

: 31.4 billion versus 31.2 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Cigarettes and Heated Tobacco Units Volume - Americas : 15.7 billion compared to the 16.1 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

: 15.7 billion compared to the 16.1 billion average estimate based on three analysts. Cigarettes and Heated Tobacco Units Volume - Total Cigarettes and HTUs : 188.4 billion compared to the 184.8 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

: 188.4 billion compared to the 184.8 billion average estimate based on three analysts. Cigarette volume - Americas : 15.5 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of 16 billion.

: 15.5 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of 16 billion. Net Revenues by Geography- SSEA, CIS & MEA : $2.67 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.44 billion.

: $2.67 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.44 billion. Net Revenues by Geography- Swedish Match : $665 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $593 million.

: $665 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $593 million. Net Revenues by Geography- EA, AU & PMI DF : $1.68 billion versus $1.63 billion estimated by four analysts on average.

: $1.68 billion versus $1.63 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Net Revenues by Geography- Europe : $3.40 billion compared to the $3.38 billion average estimate based on four analysts.

: $3.40 billion compared to the $3.38 billion average estimate based on four analysts. Net Revenues by Geography- Americas : $476 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $487.49 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.5%.

: $476 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $487.49 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.5%. Revenue- Wellness and Healthcare : $76 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $77.91 million.

: $76 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $77.91 million. Revenue- Smoke-free excl. W&H : $3.10 billion versus $3.07 billion estimated by three analysts on average.

: $3.10 billion versus $3.07 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Revenue- Total combustible Tobacco: $5.79 billion compared to the $5.41 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.5% year over year.

Shares of Philip Morris have returned +2.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

