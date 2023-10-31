Compared to Estimates, Pfizer (PFE) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2023, Pfizer (PFE) reported revenue of $13.23 billion, down 41.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.17, compared to $1.78 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $13.77 billion, representing a surprise of -3.93%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +46.88%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.32.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Pfizer performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Revenues- Oncology- Ibrance; United States : $838 million compared to the $858.89 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.9% year over year.

: $838 million compared to the $858.89 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.9% year over year. Revenues- Oncology- Ibrance- Total International : $406 million versus $400.06 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.2% change.

: $406 million versus $400.06 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.2% change. Revenue- Pharmaceutical-Specialty Care-International : $2.01 billion versus $2.01 billion estimated by four analysts on average.

: $2.01 billion versus $2.01 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Revenue- Pharmaceutical-Specialty Care-US : $1.75 billion versus $1.66 billion estimated by four analysts on average.

: $1.75 billion versus $1.66 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Revenue- Primary Care - Comirnaty direct sales and alliance revenues - Alliance : $1.31 billion versus $1.93 billion estimated by four analysts on average.

: $1.31 billion versus $1.93 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Revenue- Primary Care- Nurtec ODT/Vydura- Worldwide : $233 million versus $286.39 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: $233 million versus $286.39 million estimated by four analysts on average. Revenues- Specialty Care- Xeljanz- Worldwide : $503 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $422.65 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.2%.

: $503 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $422.65 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.2%. Revenues- Specialty Care- Vyndaqel family- Worldwide : $892 million versus $815.46 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +48.2% change.

: $892 million versus $815.46 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +48.2% change. Revenue- Specialty Care- Oxbryta- Worldwide : $85 million versus $93.37 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: $85 million versus $93.37 million estimated by four analysts on average. Revenues- Primary Care- Paxlovid - Worldwide : $202 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $489.48 million.

: $202 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $489.48 million. Revenues- Oncology- Xtandi alliance revenues- Worldwide : $313 million compared to the $331.02 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.2% year over year.

: $313 million compared to the $331.02 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.2% year over year. Revenues- Specialty Care- Enbrel- Worldwide: $208 million versus $204.95 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -9.6% change.

Shares of Pfizer have returned -10% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Pfizer Inc. (PFE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

