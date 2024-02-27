Compared to Estimates, Permian Resources (PR) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Permian Resources (PR) reported $1.12 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 47.4%. EPS of $0.35 for the same period compares to $0.43 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.36% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.11 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.33, the EPS surprise was +6.06%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Permian Resources performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Average daily net production - Total : 285,161 BOE/D compared to the 265,311.1 BOE/D average estimate based on six analysts.

: 285,161 BOE/D compared to the 265,311.1 BOE/D average estimate based on six analysts. Average daily net production volume - Natural gas : 478,781 Mcf/D compared to the 467,293.3 Mcf/D average estimate based on five analysts.

: 478,781 Mcf/D compared to the 467,293.3 Mcf/D average estimate based on five analysts. Average daily net production volume - NGL : 68,774 BBL/D versus the five-analyst average estimate of 59,794.59 BBL/D.

: 68,774 BBL/D versus the five-analyst average estimate of 59,794.59 BBL/D. Average daily net production volume - Oil : 136,590 BBL/D versus the five-analyst average estimate of 127,736.9 BBL/D.

: 136,590 BBL/D versus the five-analyst average estimate of 127,736.9 BBL/D. Average sales prices - Gas - Including Derivative Cash Settlements : $1.59 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.10.

: $1.59 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.10. Average sales prices - Oil - Including Derivative Cash Settlements : $77.14 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $78.06.

: $77.14 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $78.06. Average sales price - Oil : $76.61 versus $77.37 estimated by three analysts on average.

: $76.61 versus $77.37 estimated by three analysts on average. Average sales price - Natural gas : $1.50 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.11.

: $1.50 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.11. Average sales price - NGL: $21.57 compared to the $20.48 average estimate based on two analysts.

Shares of Permian Resources have returned +11.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

