Compared to Estimates, Peoples Bancorp (PEBO) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended March 2024, Peoples Bancorp (PEBO) reported revenue of $112.82 million, up 22.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.85, compared to $1.01 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.27% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $111.41 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.81, the EPS surprise was +4.94%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Peoples Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Average Balance - Total earning assets : $8.08 billion versus $7.92 billion estimated by three analysts on average.

: $8.08 billion versus $7.92 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Net Interest Margin : 4.3% versus 4.3% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 4.3% versus 4.3% estimated by three analysts on average. Efficiency ratio : 58% compared to the 62.3% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 58% compared to the 62.3% average estimate based on three analysts. Net charge-offs as a percent of average total loans (annualized) : 0.2% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 0.2%.

: 0.2% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 0.2%. Mortgage banking income : $0.32 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $0.32 million.

: $0.32 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $0.32 million. Total Non-interest income : $25.78 million versus $25.72 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $25.78 million versus $25.72 million estimated by three analysts on average. Bank owned life insurance income : $1.50 million versus $1.17 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $1.50 million versus $1.17 million estimated by two analysts on average. Insurance income : $6.50 million versus $5.62 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $6.50 million versus $5.62 million estimated by two analysts on average. Deposit account service charges : $4.22 million compared to the $4.50 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $4.22 million compared to the $4.50 million average estimate based on two analysts. Electronic banking income : $6.05 million compared to the $6.77 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $6.05 million compared to the $6.77 million average estimate based on two analysts. Net Interest Income : $86.64 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $86.54 million.

: $86.64 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $86.54 million. Trust and investment income: $4.60 million versus $4.46 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Shares of Peoples Bancorp have returned +1.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Top 5 Dividend Stocks for Your Retirement

Zacks targets 5 well-established companies with solid fundamentals and a history of raising dividends. More importantly, they have the resources and will to likely pay them in the future.

Click now for a Special Report packed with unconventional wisdom and insights you simply won’t get from your neighborhood financial planner.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (PEBO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.