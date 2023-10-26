Compared to Estimates, PennyMac (PFSI) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2023, PennyMac Financial (PFSI) reported revenue of $400.31 million, down 16% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.77, compared to $2.46 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.38% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $401.83 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.57, the EPS surprise was +12.74%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how PennyMac performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Revenue- Fulfillment fees from PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust : $5.53 million versus $10.84 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -70% change.

: $5.53 million versus $10.84 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -70% change. Revenue- Loan origination fees : $37.70 million compared to the $36.98 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.8% year over year.

: $37.70 million compared to the $36.98 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.8% year over year. Revenue- Net gains on loans held for sale at fair value : $151.37 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $156.83 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -10.3%.

: $151.37 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $156.83 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -10.3%. Revenue- Net interest income : $9.69 million compared to the -$1.65 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $9.69 million compared to the -$1.65 million average estimate based on three analysts. Revenue- Net loan servicing fees : $185.37 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $181.57 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -24%.

: $185.37 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $181.57 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -24%. Revenue- Management fees : $7.18 million versus $7.05 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.2% change.

: $7.18 million versus $7.05 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.2% change. Revenue- Other: $3.46 million versus $3.68 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.1% change.

Shares of PennyMac have returned -4.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (PFSI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.