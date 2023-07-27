Compared to Estimates, Pebblebrook Hotel (PEB) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Pebblebrook Hotel (PEB) reported $384.34 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 3.3%. EPS of $0.62 for the same period compares to $0.12 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.58% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $382.14 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.56, the EPS surprise was +10.71%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Pebblebrook Hotel performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Same-Property RevPAR growth rate : 0% versus 1.95% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 0% versus 1.95% estimated by three analysts on average. Total Guest Rooms : 12200 versus 11646 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 12200 versus 11646 estimated by two analysts on average. Revenue- Room : $250.93 million compared to the $252.70 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4% year over year.

: $250.93 million compared to the $252.70 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4% year over year. Revenue- Other operating : $39.66 million versus $34.97 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12% change.

: $39.66 million versus $34.97 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12% change. Revenue- Food and beverage : $93.75 million versus $94.62 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.9% change.

: $93.75 million versus $94.62 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.9% change. Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): $0.24 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $0.17.

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel have returned +4.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Zacks Investment Research

