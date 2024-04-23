Compared to Estimates, Pebblebrook Hotel (PEB) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended March 2024, Pebblebrook Hotel (PEB) reported revenue of $314.07 million, up 2.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.21, compared to -$0.27 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.59% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $306.15 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.16, the EPS surprise was +31.25%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Pebblebrook Hotel performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Same-Property RevPAR growth rate : 1.7% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1.5%.

: 1.7% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1.5%. Total Guest Rooms : 12,000 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 11,926.

: 12,000 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 11,926. Revenue- Food and beverage : $81.10 million versus $77.68 million estimated by five analysts on average.

: $81.10 million versus $77.68 million estimated by five analysts on average. Revenue- Other operating : $34.87 million versus $34.42 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.9% change.

: $34.87 million versus $34.42 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.9% change. Revenue- Room : $198.10 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $193.73 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.9%.

: $198.10 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $193.73 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.9%. Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): -$0.32 versus the five-analyst average estimate of -$0.43.

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel have returned -2.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Top 5 Dividend Stocks for Your Retirement

Zacks targets 5 well-established companies with solid fundamentals and a history of raising dividends. More importantly, they have the resources and will to likely pay them in the future.

Click now for a Special Report packed with unconventional wisdom and insights you simply won’t get from your neighborhood financial planner.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.