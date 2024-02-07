Compared to Estimates, Paypal (PYPL) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Paypal (PYPL) reported $8.03 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 8.7%. EPS of $1.48 for the same period compares to $1.24 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.88 billion, representing a surprise of +1.81%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +8.82%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.36.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Paypal performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Transaction margin : 45.8% versus the 10-analyst average estimate of 45.8%.

: 45.8% versus the 10-analyst average estimate of 45.8%. Total Payment Volume (TPV) : $409.83 billion versus $403.53 billion estimated by nine analysts on average.

: $409.83 billion versus $403.53 billion estimated by nine analysts on average. Total take rate : 2% versus 2% estimated by eight analysts on average.

: 2% versus 2% estimated by eight analysts on average. Active accounts : 426 versus 433 estimated by seven analysts on average.

: 426 versus 433 estimated by seven analysts on average. Transaction take rate : 1.8% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 1.8%.

: 1.8% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 1.8%. Transaction expense rate : 1% versus 1% estimated by six analysts on average.

: 1% versus 1% estimated by six analysts on average. Transaction and Credit loss rate : 0.1% compared to the 0.1% average estimate based on six analysts.

: 0.1% compared to the 0.1% average estimate based on six analysts. Number of payment transactions : 6,798 compared to the 6,705 average estimate based on six analysts.

: 6,798 compared to the 6,705 average estimate based on six analysts. U.S. net revenues : $4.64 billion versus $4.45 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8% change.

: $4.64 billion versus $4.45 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8% change. International net revenues : $3.39 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3.45 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.7%.

: $3.39 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3.45 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.7%. Revenues from other value added services : $743 million versus $778.34 million estimated by 12 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.1% change.

: $743 million versus $778.34 million estimated by 12 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.1% change. Transaction revenues: $7.28 billion versus $7.11 billion estimated by 12 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.7% change.

Shares of Paypal have returned +4.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL)

