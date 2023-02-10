Compared to Estimates, Paypal (PYPL) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Paypal (PYPL) reported $7.38 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2022, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.7%. EPS of $1.24 for the same period compares to $1.11 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.4 billion, representing a surprise of -0.24%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +3.33%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.20.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Paypal performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Total Payment Volume : $357.38 billion versus $359.22 billion estimated by seven analysts on average.

: $357.38 billion versus $359.22 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Total Take Rate : 2.07% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 2.06%.

: 2.07% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 2.06%. Transaction margin : 49.7% versus 50.23% estimated by six analysts on average.

: 49.7% versus 50.23% estimated by six analysts on average. Active customer accounts : 435 versus the five-analyst average estimate of 441.62.

: 435 versus the five-analyst average estimate of 441.62. Number of payment transactions : 6032 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 6079.81.

: 6032 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 6079.81. Transaction Take Rate : 1.88% versus 1.88% estimated by four analysts on average.

: 1.88% versus 1.88% estimated by four analysts on average. Transaction and Credit/Loan Loss Rate : 0.11% compared to the 0.11% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 0.11% compared to the 0.11% average estimate based on three analysts. Revenues from other value added services : $681 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $653.77 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +25.9%.

: $681 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $653.77 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +25.9%. Transaction revenues: $6.70 billion versus $6.73 billion estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.1% change.

View all Key Company Metrics for Paypal here>>>



Shares of Paypal have returned +1.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

